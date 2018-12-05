True Byron local bids fond farewell

MOVING ON: Deb Milgate is handing on the Byron Shire News sales baton to Will Humpreys.

MOVING ON: Deb Milgate is handing on the Byron Shire News sales baton to Will Humpreys. Christian Morrow

LEGENDARY Byron Shire News sales manager Deb Milgate has decided that after 23 years working with Northern Star, Lismore Echo and BSN, its time for a change.

She has handed over the sales reins to Will Humphreys who admits he has big shoes to fill.

A born and bred Byron Bay local, Deb grew up with the BSN and its founders the Wright family.

"The paper has always held a special place in my heart and I was proud to carry on the founding family's legacy as a great community paper,” she said. "I love that the BSN continues to focus on our community- families, sport, people stories, humour and just really good yarns.

"The best part about my job was being able to help businesses big and small grow and prosper as well as having so many of my clients as personal friends.

"I'll be taking some time off to relax over Summer and consider my next move . It's time to hand over to Will and I wish all our clients a safe and happy Christmas and prosperous New Year

I've worked with Deb for the last five years and know what a huge part she has played in BSN's success- she is part of this paper's DNA. I will miss her as will our readers. All the best Deb.

Christian Morrow,

Journalist in Charge