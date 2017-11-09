Trucks get the show rolling

BIG RIG: Spud Spencer from Casino with his Peterbuilt 379 logging rig that won truck of the show at the 2016 Mullumbimby Show

PAST and present will come together this weekend when the 110th annual Mullumbimby Show and Truck Show kicks off at the town's picturesque showgrounds.

Show stalwart Mark Ward will step into the role of show society president this year and along with his wife, Nikki, will coordinate the truck show.

Mr Ward showcases his own heritage truck as part of the annual Mullumbimby Truck Show.

He and Mrs Ward started the truck show in 2008 to raise awareness of the importance of the transport industry to the region and to provide a social occasion for the drivers.

Over the years the truck show has been a great fundraiser for many local community groups, including the Mullumbimby and Main Arm Rural Fire Brigade, Brunswick Valley marine rescue and surf clubs plus the Westpac rescue chopper.

Mr Ward's brother, vice-president John Ward, will again run the trotting program over both days of the show.

Sponsored by Garrards Horse and Hound, the eventual winner is awarded a RIO trotting gig.

New classes have been added to the horse program and, due to generous support from sponsors, prizemoney has been increased.

This year's show jumping program has been streamlined and will run on Saturday only so new events can run in the main ring on Sunday.

Saturday will feature an updated showcase of cattle from far and wide and Sunday's pet show will encourage everyone to bring their favourite pet to the show prior to The Farm of Byron Bay holding events for the community under the figs in the cattle arena.

Uncle Tom's Pies' famous pie-eating championships are back at the show on Saturday, with registration from 2.15pm and finals at 3.45pm.

Speaking of food, a dazzling array of food trucks and vendors with every delicacy you can imagine will be on hand and the licensed bar will afford a perfect view of the mechanical bull-riding competition from 5pm on Saturday.

Entertainment is taken care of as well, with the main stage jam-packed with great acts such as Push, local talent Thor Phillips and Dan Hannaford, as well as a host of up-and-coming stars in the talent quest.

The committee has added many new free activities for families once they enter the gates, including the annual fireworks display on Saturday night.

On Sunday Athol Essery and his team of working dogs will give two demonstrations showcasing their talents at working cattle.

The Showtime FMX motocross riders will be back again for two shows on Sunday prior to the crowd-favourite Demolition Derby finalising a huge two-day event.