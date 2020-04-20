Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck driver died in a crash on Saturday.
A truck driver died in a crash on Saturday. Daily Telegraph
News

Truckie dies after crashing into tree

20th Apr 2020 8:57 AM

A MAN has died when his truck crashed into a tree on the state's north coast on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and found a truck had left the roadway, travelled down an embankment and crashed into a tree before catching on fire at 2pm at Skyline Road, Upper Main Arm, near Mullumbimby.

The NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

The truck driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

crash fatality truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver trapped after crashing vehicle into tree

        premium_icon Driver trapped after crashing vehicle into tree

        News EMERGENCY services were called to free the man, who was left in a critical condition.

        Join a local virtual Anzac Day service

        premium_icon Join a local virtual Anzac Day service

        News IT will have the solemn elements while you stand at your driveway.

        Stay-at-home message might just be getting through

        premium_icon Stay-at-home message might just be getting through

        News ONE person fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions in region.

        More young writers can get on board a creative bus in region

        premium_icon More young writers can get on board a creative bus in region

        News THE StoryBoard creative writing program is set to get a second vehicle thanks to...