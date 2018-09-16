WATCH: Aussie truck’s horror crash

DASHCAM footage shared by an Australian car-parts company shows the moment a truck rolled over and crashed after veering around a bend near Wundowie on Western Australia's Great Eastern Highway.

Ashley Casey of Autopro Northam was driving parts from Perth to Northam on September 6 when the crash occurred, according to The West Australian.

First Responder First Responder. Coming back from a parts run to Perth, our driver was the first responder on the scene of an accident. Another reminder to load your vehicle well and be extra safe on our roads. Too many tragedies on our Wheatbelt roads. Fortunately the driver was able to walk away from the scene of the crash so hopefully he has no serious injuries. Posted by Autopro Northam on Monday, 10 September 2018

Casey, whose dashcam captured this footage, is seen in the video turning his vehicle around, parking it on a grass verge, and rushing towards the truck. He is also a State Emergency Services volunteer, The West Australian reported.

His employer shared the dashcam footage on Facebook, writing: "Coming back from a parts run to Perth, our driver was the first responder on the scene of an accident. Another reminder to load your vehicle well and be extra safe on our roads.

A dangerous bend caused a huge truck to rollover. Picture: Facebook.

"Too many tragedies on our Wheatbelt roads. Fortunately the driver was able to walk away from the scene of the crash so hopefully he has no serious injuries."

The crash prompted the closure of the road in both directions at Wundowie for around six hours, according to traffic officials.