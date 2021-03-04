Truck rollover on highway, man taken to hospital

Three ambulance crews attended a truck rollover on the M1 Pacific Hwy after a truck rollover on Thursday March 4, 2021.

Emergency services were called to reports of a truck crash and rollover on the M1 Pacific Motorway north of Byron Bay shortly before 7am today.

Ambulance NSW confirmed that three road crews were dispatched to the incident which occurred at Yelgun, between Ocean Shores and Crabbes Creek.

Paramedics treated one man for “minor injuries” at the scene of the crash but did not disclose the nature of the injuries.

The Traffic Management Centre reported: “The M1 Pacific Motorway is closed in both directions at Yelgun due to a truck crash and large diesel spill north of the rest area.

“Northbound motorists are being diverted onto Tweed Valley Way to Murwillumbah and then to Chinderah to return to the motorway, while southbound motorists are being diverted at Cudgera Creek Road but can also consider using Tweed Valley Way between Chinderah and Yelgun.

“Motorists are advised to allow around 25 minutes additional travel time on this diversion.

“Emergency services are on site and traffic crews are attending.”

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

Ambulance NSW reported the man had been taken to Tweed Heads Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.