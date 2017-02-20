News

Pacific Hwy fully reopens after truck inferno

Claudia Jambor
20th Feb 2017 7:44 AM Updated: 2:45 PM

UPDATE, 2.30pm: ALL lanes are reopened on the Pacific Highway after a nearly 12 hour operation to clear the roadway after a truck inferno.

The Transport Management Centre said the truck was removed and the road clean up was completed on the northbound stretch at 1pm today.

Both lanes were closed from Ballina to Bangalow until about 10am before the right-hand lane was reopen to allow traffic to pass through the area.

The driver wasn't injured during the fire. 

UPDATE, 12.15pm: ONE northbound lane of the Pacific highway remains closed as the cleanup from the truck fire continues.

Traffic is still being managed in the area.

Authorities are unsure how long the road closure may be in place.

 

UPDATE, 10.11am:  ONE of two northbound lanes on the Pacific Highway has been reopened following a truck inferno earlier this morning.

A HAZMAT unit has been deployed to the motorway near Watsons Ln in order to safely empty the truck's fuel tank and enable tow trucks to remove the burnt-out vehicle.

RMS are on scene managing traffic flow.   

 

Burnt out truck on Pacific Highway
Burnt out truck on Pacific Highway Claudia Jambor

 

Monday 8.55am: THE driver of his now charred truck watched on as emergency services move to clear the vehicle's remains and burnt cargo off the road way.


Rural Fire Service volunteers and Roads and Maritime are working quickly to re-open at least one of the northbound lanes on the Pacific Hwy.

The driver told the Northern Star he saw the flames erupt from the cab when he attempted to park the truck at the turning bay near Watsons Ln.

He was about 200m from the turning bay before the engine died that left him no choice but to steer the truck into  the side of the road.

The driver than fled the vehicle onto the nature strip where he watched his vehicle and its goods become engulfed in the inferno.

An RMS official said It is unknown at this stage when the road will re-open.

Emergency services move in to clean up burnt out truck.
Emergency services move in to clean up burnt out truck. Claudia Jambor

INITIAL Monday 7.44am: A TRUCK fire at 3am this morning has caused the Pacific Highway near Bangalow Road to be closed.

The vehicle was transporting beer and mixed goods.

The northbound lane is closed and motorists are being diverted on to the Hinterland Way in Tintenbar.

Emergency services are on the scene placing sand on the road and motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Diversions are suitable for all vehicles.

bangalow chaos pacific highway truck fire

