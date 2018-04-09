Menu
Login
News

Truck destroyed by fire on Pacific Highway

Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit.
Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
by

A TRUCK has been destroyed in an incident on the Pacific Highway.

Fire crews were called to the scene in southbound lanes, about 4km south of the Cabarita exit, about 6.30am.

Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit.
Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit. Liana Turner

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue firefighter Mark Whitaker said crews from Kingscliff and a Tweed Heads HAZMAT team were at the scene.

He said the truck's cab had been completely destroyed but he was unsure whether the truck had crashed or caught fire.
More details to come.

A truck is on fire on the Pacific Motorway.
A truck is on fire on the Pacific Motorway.

Topics:  pacific highway truck fire

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

CONTROVERSIAL West Byron developments unleash a flood of submissions to Byron Council from community.

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital

IDEAS and effort needed to keep old hospital site.

Bluesfest brings the Good Times

Michael Frante in the crowd.

Bluesfest leaves fans ready for the 30th anniversary.

Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Who runs the world?

Local Partners