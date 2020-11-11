Menu
Emergency crews are on scene at a crash on the Pacific Highway.
TRUCK CRASH: Traffic impacted on Pacific Highway

Liana Boss
by
11th Nov 2020 7:39 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM
UPDATE, 7.55am: THE scene of a truck crash on the Pacific Motorway has now cleared.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said the incident occurred about 2.30am today and involved a sole vehicle.

One southbound lane at Newrybar was closed for about five hours.

The spokesman said a fence or safety barrier along the highway had to be repaired but emergency services have now left the scene.

 

Original story: TRAFFIC is affected on the Pacific Highway after a truck crash early this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened around 2.40am near Broken Head Rd at Newrybar.

One of two southbound lanes is closed.

Emergency services are still on scene and drivers are urged to take extra care in the area.

