Menu
Login
A truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.
A truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.
Breaking

Truck crash, fire closes Pacific Highway

Jenna Thompson
by
27th Jul 2018 6:37 AM | Updated: 7:13 AM

UPDATE, 6:50am: Police have confirmed this morning's truck crash was a single-vehicle incident with no fatalities.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Northbound motorists are being directed onto Parker Road, Wells Crossing and southbound motorists are being diverted to the Old Pacific Highway.

 

EARLIER: LIVE Traffic NSW is reporting a truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, approximately 11km south of Grafton.

The incident happened shortly after 5am this morning. 

The highway is closed in the northbound direction and emergency services are advising motorists to avoid the area. 

The truck was on fire earlier, but the flames have now been extinguished.

More information to come.

crash pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bangalow Music Fest

    Bangalow Music Fest

    News BIG School's program will be part of this year's Bangalow Music Festival.

    • 27th Jul 2018 7:40 AM
    Kid's big day out of inspiration

    Kid's big day out of inspiration

    News Its all about inclusion at the Kids Big Day Out

    • 27th Jul 2018 7:35 AM
    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    News Much-loved white whale finally makes an appearance

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:45 AM
    Updating the score at Red Devil Park

    Updating the score at Red Devil Park

    News New scoreboard for Red Devils Park.

    Local Partners