Truck crash closes Pacific Highway off-ramp

Emergency services are at the scene on a truck crash near Bangalow. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate. Trevor Veale

A TRUCK crash this morning near Bangalow has forced the closure of an off-ramp on the Pacific Highway.

Live traffic NSW is reporting the northbound Pacific Highway off-ramp just east of the town has been closed.

Emergency services are on the scene as well as a heavy tow truck and RMS staff.

A police source said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It is unknown how long the lane will be closed for.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

Northbound motorists driving to Bangalow and surrounds can exit the highway at Ewingsdale.