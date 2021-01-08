Troubled past of Trump fan killed in riots

Footage has emerged of the pro-Trump fan being shot by police during the US Capitol riots as her troubled past has also been revealed.

Footage has emerged of the pro-Trump fan being shot by police during the US Capitol riots as her troubled past has also been revealed.

The woman killed at the US Capitol had previously been accused in court of reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

The revelation comes as horrifying video shows the moment Ashli Babbitt was shot by a cop as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Thursday.

She was shot in the chest during the mayhem inside the building.

New footage has captured the moment she was shot after reportedly trying to access a restricted area in the building.

An officer can be seen leaning from a doorway, pointing their gun at a glass set of doors as they begin to fire.

RELATED: 'Nothing will stop us': Trump fan's final tweet

LIVE COVERAGE: 'Strain on our history': Push to remove Trump

A group of Trump supporters can be seen behind the doors, which are barricaded by chairs on the other side.

A shot can be heard as the camera pans to show a woman on the floor and a protester can be heard shouting "shots fired" as others ask the officers to "stop."

Moment Ashli Babbitt was shot. Picture: Twitter

An officer can be seen holding a gun. Picture: Twitter

Police then enter the hallway, telling others to "back up" as a man in a suit tries to lay the woman, later identified as Babbitt, down.

Multiple Trump supporters can be seen filming the incident, as flashlights focus on her.

A different angle appears to show that Babbitt was trying to climb through a window when she was shot.

The Capitol Police confirmed that one of their officers shot Babbitt and that they are on administrative leave.

Following Babbitt's death, her mother-in-law, Robin, told The New York Post: "I'm numb. I'm devastated.

"Nobody from DC notified my son and we found out on TV."

She added: "She is a Trump supporter."

Ashli Babbitt was a Trump supporter.

KILLED PRO-TRUMP FAN'S TROUBLED PAST

Court records obtained by The Sun show that before her shock death, the 14-year air force Veteran had been hit with a slew of legal issues.

In 2019, the 35-year-old was slapped with a lawsuit involving a motoring incident.

The plaintiff demanded a jury trial in the Motor - Tort case filed at Calvery Circuit Court, Maryland in July 2019.

The case was dismissed last year due to "lack of jurisdiction" according to records.

A few years earlier - in July 2016 - Babbitt had been charged with "reckless endangerment" and "malicious destruction of property".

Maryland court records list both misdemeanour charges as having "probable cause" but she was found "not guilty" of the malicious destruction charge and acquitted of the reckless endangerment charge in December 2016.

She was also charged with "wilful motor vehicle (damaging, tampering) without owner's consent" in July 2016.

According to records, her plea was neither guilty or not guilty, but she was found not guilty at trial.

In the same month she was subject to a Peace Order - similar to a restraining order.

An interim peace order was granted in July 2016 then a final Peace Order was granted against her in August 2016.

A clerk at Maryland court told The Sun that details of the peace order were only available to those involved.

The records appeared under Babbitt's married name McEntee.

Ashli Babbitt with former husband Timothy McEntee.

She was married to Timothy McEntee, who she served with in the air force, from April 2005 until May 2019.

Her ex paid tribute to his former wife telling the Washington Post, she was "very loud and opinionated, but caring, sweet, thoughtful, loving."

He added: "I feel absolutely terrible and sick to my stomach about it.

"She was never afraid to speak her mind and in a way this was her way of speaking her mind (going to the rally)."

Babbitt is one of four people who died after a night of carnage in Washington DC.

Bombs, Molotov cocktails and guns were discovered all over the Capitol area after the siege which saw pro-Trump rioters storming the building, rummaging through politicians' draws and sitting at their desks.

The Trump supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The carnage was eventually broken up a few hours later and Mr Trump eventually told his supporters to go home.

But rather than condemn their actions he called them "special" and insisted he understood their anger.

Mr Trump tweeted a roughly minute-long video of himself telling his supporters to peacefully end their protests and that he did not want anyone hurt - but still claiming the election was stolen from him and them.

"I know your pain, I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us, it was landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side," Mr Trump falsely claimed about his election loss.

Ashli Babbitt in a MAGA cap.

'NOTHING WILL STOP US'

The day before she died, Babbitt tweeted: "Nothing will stop us …. they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours …. dark to light."

Babbitt, who used the Twitter handle CommonAshSense, also retweeted - a few hours ahead of her and other Donald Trump supporters storming the Capitol - a "MUST BE DONE LIST before Congress meets today."

On January 5, Babbitt retweeted TV footage of a pro-Trump crowd massing in DC ahead of the January 6 riots over the election result.

Babbitt was one of four people who died following the Capitol chaos on January 6.

Alongside the fatalities, several others were seriously injured in clashes after rioters fought cops and pushed their way inside the Capitol.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Troubled past of Trump fan killed in riots