Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cargo ship APL England, which lost 50 containers off the coast of NSW in May, has been cleared to leave Australia to undergo repairs in China.
Cargo ship APL England, which lost 50 containers off the coast of NSW in May, has been cleared to leave Australia to undergo repairs in China.
News

Troubled cargo ship cleared to leave Australia

by Tiffanie Turnbull
19th Jun 2020 4:36 PM

A cargo ship that lost 50 containers off the NSW coast and was found to be in breach of maritime safety regulations has been cleared to leave Australia.

The APL England will leave the Port of Brisbane on Friday, without cargo and with a new ship master, to undergo repairs in China.

The ship lost the containers in rough seas on May 24, sparking a clean-up effort across 45 NSW beaches.

Australia Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) inspectors found lashing arrangements were inadequate and securing points on the deck of the ship were heavily corroded.

But with a final inspection on Friday and a written promise to pay fines and other agreed or court-mandated amounts, the ship was cleared to leave.

The bill for the incident could be as high as $22.5 million.

Thirty-five of the containers lost overboard remain missing, with authorities fearing several have sunk.

The owners and insurer of the vessel are in the process of securing a sonar search of about 1000 square kilometres of water from the Illawarra to Sydney, where it is believed multiple containers may lie.

Mohamad Zulkhaili Bin Alias, who was ship master when the incident occurred, will not accompany the ship as it leaves Australian waters.

The 43-year-old is facing two charges of discharging garbage into the sea and failing to ensure a vessel is operated so as not to cause pollution or damage to the Australian marine environment.

He was granted bail on June 12 and will be repatriated at a later date.

In 2016, the APL England, under different owners, lost 37 containers in rough seas in the Great Australian Bight.

Originally published as Troubled cargo ship cleared to leave Aust

apl england cargo ships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soul searching: Musician's debut album has solid Foundations

        premium_icon Soul searching: Musician's debut album has solid Foundations

        News Huie Marley has released his debut album which he hopes will lead to big things.

        Grass is greener? Cannabis advocate may leave Nimbin

        premium_icon Grass is greener? Cannabis advocate may leave Nimbin

        News It's hard to imagine Michael Balderstone living anywhere else

        Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        premium_icon Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        Music Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo and Paul Kelly to hit the stage

        Cheap flights: Qantas and Jetstar launch massive sale

        Cheap flights: Qantas and Jetstar launch massive sale

        Travel Budget airline Jetstar has released 10,000 one-way fares