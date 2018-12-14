Owen powering up to cat 4 monster

Brace yourself Queensland. Much of the state's population is set to be deluged with Tropical Cyclone Owen having made the turn and is now expected to make landfall early on Saturday morning.

Currently a category three storm, it looks set to build into a category four monster with winds of up to 280km/h over the next 24 hours.

The sodden and stormy conditions aren't over for the southern states either with warnings of "wild weather" continuing and the likelihood of heavy rain and thunderstorms across coastal areas including Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Hobart.

Severe weather warnings are in place for damaging winds in Adelaide and heavy rainfall in country areas around Melbourne. Some homes in Sydney are waterlogged following a short but intense storm that passed over on Thursday evening while the State Emergency Service received 650 calls with power out to hundreds of homes.

But in Perth it's glorious sunshine, nudging 40C on Friday.

"It's a wild weather event in two parts heading across most of Australia. Tropical Cyclone Owen is about to lash a huge portion of Queensland while in the south east we have thunderstorms rolling across the country," said Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Rob Sharpe.

Thursday night’s storm rolling into Sydney. Picture: Twitter/Margot Lloyd @MooglePuff

OWEN JUST GETTING STRONGER

Owen is currently sitting off the Northern Territory coast in the Gulf of Carpentaria. In the last 24 hours it turned back towards Queensland sporting winds of almost 200km/h.

Increasing in power as it sucks up moisture, it will likely make landfall around the south of the Cape York Peninsula at some point on Saturday morning and then head east.

A cyclone warning is in place from Port McArthur in the Northern Territory, to Aurukun in Queensland, including Mornington Island, Karumba, Kowanyama and Pormpuraaw.

The storm is expected to become a rain depression after making landfall, with authorities warning of heavy rain with the potential to cause flooding along much of Queensland's east coast.

"On Saturday there will be heavy falls and still some gales despite it not being a tropical cyclone at that point," said Mr Sharpe.

Cairns could see between 100-150mm of rain on Saturday as Owen passes over, with Townsville copping a similar amount. It all depends on the route Owen takes, as such there is still some uncertainty as to its exact impact.

Moving into Sunday, areas further south will likely feel the brunt with Mackay and Rockhampton forecast to see as much as 120mm of rain.

"As it moves down the coast, there will be heavy falls further south but on Monday there's lots of uncertainty as to where the system will stall," Mr Sharpe said.

At the moment, it's looking like the system will stall around the central Queensland coast. If it lingers there, rather than out at sea, that could see rainfall totals shoot up into the 300mm or even 400mm mark.

Outside of Owen's path, Brisbane is unlikely to see the concentrated deluge. But that doesn't mean it's not going to be absolutely sodden.

Friday and Sunday could see as much as 60mm of rainfall each day and Monday not much less with showers on Saturday too. Possible storms most days with a high of 28C.

Tropical Cyclone Owen's likely position on Friday evening. Picture: Windy

WILD WEATHER STILL LASHING SOUTH

Moving into the southern states, the low pressure system continues to swirl around several states bringing rain and storms. Its effects will be concentrated on the coasts.

"There could be wild weather on Saturday with further severe storms in eastern New South Wales and we'll start to see the rain increasing in Tasmania with flood watches a possibility there," said Mr Sharpe.

Up to 20mm of rain could fall on Sydney on Friday with the possibility of a storm. Heavy showers could be a feature of the weekend with maximums in the upper twenties.

A stormy Friday in Canberra could see between 30-60mm of rain. But come the weekend things will calm down with even some sun on Sunday. Highs of 28C.