TRL All Stars player Matt Duggan against South West Queensland Emus in rugby league at Clive Berghofer Stadium last year. Kevin Farmer
Rugby League

TRL All Stars team announced

Sean Teuma
by
19th Feb 2019 11:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: As the Downs prepares for its latest pre-season football fix, the TRL All Stars are beginning to align in Toowoomba.

After getting a first-hand look at potential players last weekend during the Toowoomba Clydesdales pair of matches against Brisbane Wests, coach Ned Murphy has named a 23-man squad to face off with the South West Emus this weekend.

Highfields and Gatton are the teams with highest representation (four), followed by Warwick and Wattles with three apiece.

Saturday's fixture kicks off at Clive Berghofer Stadium at 7pm.

TRL ALL STARS TEAM

Sam Betros (Brothers)

Sam Bielefeld (Highfields)

Sam Broomhall (Warwick)

Hnaloan Budden (Valleys)

Matt Duggan (Wattles)

Steve Franciscus (Dalby)

Ty Gardner (Wattles)

Sean Hamel (Highfields)

Billy Jackwitz (Gatton)

Mitch Koina (Wattles)

Hayden Lipp (Gatton)

Sean Loxley (Highfields)

Xavier Manley (Dalby)

Tyrell McCullagh (Gatton)

Jazz Namana (Souths)

Connor Nolan (Highfields)

Luke Nolan (Gatton)

Jason Sharpe (Valleys)

Campbell Stewart (Highfields)

Ben Sullivan (Warwick)

Mitch Watson (Warwick)

Jacob Whittaker (Souths)

Daniel York (Pittsworth)

Toowoomba Chronicle

