Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

CHAMPION RETURNS: Mark Mono Stuart has thanked supporters after winning the Txapelketa Adaptive surfing Competition in Spain. Contributed

BYRON Bay's Adaptive surfing Champion Mark Mono Stewart is about to return home triumphant having achieved a triple dream.

Mono has taken first place in the Txapelketa Adaptive Surf Competition at Sopelana Beach in Spain following wins in England and Whales.

"I had a dream, a plan, a wish, to win the European Adaptive Surfing tour of England, Wales and Spain,” he said.

"I've achieved that, but it was so much more. It was an adventure with great friends from around the world, seeing new places, surfing new breaks, surfing a wave pool and making new memories.”

The champion is looking forward to returning home to Byron to, "see my beautiful wife Debbie and kids who I've missed so badly,” he said.

"Thanks to everyone for your continued support and wishes, it's touches my heart.”

His campaign began on July 1 when he won the English International Adaptive Surfing Championships AS2 held at Fistral Beach.

We also won the award for highest scoring wave of the whole event, an 8.33.

"It was extremely tough with competition from 10 nations held in average surf for the finals,” he said.

"Massive thanks must go to #surfingengland for putting on an amazing event and congrats to all competitor's.

This was followed by his first place in the Welsh Adaptive surf competition held at the Wave Pool in Snowdonia in Whales.

"The highlight of this whole trip has been the people, their cultures and their open hearts to us. Amazing. Thank you.

Mono was last month awarded Life Membership of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club.