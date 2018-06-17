Radio hosts cop Facebook ban over nude photo

TRIPLE J breakfast hosts Ben Harvey and Liam Stapleton have copped a Facebook ban after posting a naked photo of themselves in support of struggling farmers.

Last week the radio hosts stripped off to pose for Instagram page The Naked Farmer, founded by Ben Brooksby, to support those in the agricultural industry with mental health issues.

Posing strategically with a watering can and a bucket of hay, the photo of Ben and Liam was shared on The Naked Farmer's Instagram page and on the radio duo's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

But when the photo was republished this weekend as a Facebook sponsored post by Ben and Liam's management, it was removed.

In response, Facebook claimed the post "doesn't follow our Advertising Policies" and it had contained either "excessive amounts of skin or suggestive content".

To fix the issue Facebook advised: "We recommend using content that focuses on your product or service in a non-sexual manner."

Facebook's response to the Ben and Liam Facebook page. Picture: Supplied

"I never thought such a big watering can could get you banned from Facebook," Liam told news.com.au. "I know I've got a bit of a sloppy rig but I didn't think it was that offensive."

Ben was equally puzzled by Facebook's decision, adding: "We thought we covered most of the offending bits but obviously not."

A post of the same photo shared from Instagram has remained active on Ben and Liam's Facebook page.

News.com.auhas contacted Facebook for comment.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Royal Flying Doctor Service Mental Health Unit on 1300 887 678, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.