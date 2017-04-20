TripADeal supports Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter

TAKING OFF: Trip-A-Deal staff gather around Zeke Huish in his helicopter suit to celebrate their support for the annual Byron Bay to Ballina Coastal Charity Walk.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has welcomed local travel company TripADeal on board as a major sponsor of their Byron Bay to Ballina and Coffs Harbour Coastal Charity Walks.

As a result of the new deal just by entering this year's walk on Sunday May 21 entrants will go into in the draw to win an overseas trip, donated by TripADeal, which will see 2 lucky people walking themselves all the way to India.

Last years event attracted more than 1500 supporters and Zeke Huish from the Westpac Helicopter said the support of companies like TripADeal made it all possible

"This is a major announcement for us and a really welcome sign of support to see a local Byron business get behind the walk and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter- a service that is here for the whole of the community,” he said.

Rich Johnson, Co-Founder of TripADeal said supporting the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was an easy choice.

"They do a great job in saving lives, not only in Australia but in our region. They rely on the support of the community in fundraising so we're happy to help,” he said.

"We know that by supporting this event, we are helping save lives in our community and that is very important to us.

TripADeal are sponsoring both the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Byron Bay to Ballina and Coffs Charity Walks.

"Every year our staff participate. It's such a great event that attracts a real buzz to the town. And giving back to the community is something we're very passionate about,” he said.

"Here at TripADeal we love living in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, so we want to make sure that some of the profit we earn goes back into the area.”

Entrants can choose their walking distance from either Byron Bay to Broken Head (12km), Lennox Head (24km) or Ballina (35km).

To register visit www.coastalcharitywalk.com.au to register today.