Tricks and treats aplenty at school fair

SPOOKY STUDENTS: Brunswick Heads Public School students doing the time warp. The children sing, dance and put on other performances at the Halloween Fair this Saturday. DON RAFFAELE

GRAB your broomstick and fly in for Halloween high jinks at Brunswick Heads Public School this Saturday, from 4-9pm.

It's treats all round this year with a record-breaking six rides at the Halloween Fair, including the Storm, Bat Tower, Super Slide, Caveman Capers, Jungle Fever, and Cup and Saucer.

"Our fair has been such a hit over the years because the emphasis is on having fun with the Halloween theme in a safe, family-friendly environment,” acting principal Mel Currie said.

"We've found that many parents support this idea rather than trick or treating around the streets for young children.

"Everyone goes overboard with their costumes, including the parents, grandparents and the teachers, and the children just love seeing the adults in dress ups! It's a whole lot of fun.”

There are still plenty of tricks and treats in store at the fair, with a sweets wheel for the kids as well as more than $10,000 worth of donated prizes on the popular Wheel of Winning.

Plus there's a costume parade, Halloween Cake Competition, Best Scarecrow Contest, Lob-a-choc, and a showcase of singing, dancing and other performances from the students.

Bring your appetite for a gourmet dinner. Choose from southern-style smoked brisket and salads, home-made curries, authentic Middle Eastern falafels, sushi and a traditional barbecue plus barista coffee, slushies and plenty of sweet treats.