TRIBUTE: Charlie Cox put the ‘C’ into the word community

Former mayor Charlie Cox reading with children at St Mary's Primary School in Casino.

FORMER Richmond Valley Mayor and long-time teacher Charlie Cox was still reading to schoolchildren and playing an active part in the community right up until his passing last week.

Mr Cox's private funeral service will be held today and as a sign of respect a public Guard of Honour will be formed at noon as the funeral procession travels along Walker, Canterbury and Centre Streets.

The current Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow knew Mr Cox well and will speak at his funeral service today.

"His big attribute to the community was really he was a big community person from his early days, whether it be the surf club, swimming club, junior league, soccer, you name it," Mr Mustow said.

"He spent eight years as mayor and 14 years in local government.

"Charlie was a very good leader, I was his deputy mayor and we got on very well. He was astute and knowledgeable.

"He was a strong leader, but he was compassionate, he had this community connection and he got on very well with everybody.

"In saying that we did disagree on some things, but that's politics."

Some of Mr Cox's biggest achievements included the swimming pool complex at Evans Head, the planning and upgrade of Casino's CBD and delivery of Casino's community centre.

He was also instrumental in cleaning up the Evans Head shore and delivery of better sewerage for Evans Head, Woodburn and Broadwater.

Mr Mustow said one of Mr Cox's other big achievements was helping bridge the divide when Casino and Richmond River Shire councils amalgamated.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said: "Charlie was a very giving man who lived for his community."