Travellers stuck as airline halts Australia flights

Major international airlines will pick up the slack caused by Emirates indefinitely suspending flights to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The carrier abruptly announced last week it would stop all flights to Australia from Dubai as of Tuesday except for a twice-weekly service to Perth.

But the loss of four to five flights a week would not be felt by passengers long-term as capacity under the currently international arrival caps has been allocated to other airlines.

Acting Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham said the seat capacity had predominantly gone to Etihad and Qatar as they already had similar routes.

"We continue to create opportunities to get people home," he said.

In a statement Emirates said the flight suspensions were due to "operational reasons" and that it regretted "any inconvenience caused".

"Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options," it said.

Earlier this month international flight caps in NSW, Queensland and Western Australia were slashed by 50 per cent until February 15 due to the threat of a new highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 from the UK.

