Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Travellers may pay for hotel quarantine

12th Jun 2020 1:53 PM

 

Returning travellers may soon have to pay for their own hotel quarantine with state governments considering charging Australians for the 14-day stays.

Since March, millions of dollars have been spent on accommodating international travellers in hotels as part of 14-day forced isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Today, the National cabinet may consider whether to start charging travellers, with Queensland reportedly pushing for the change. However, NSW and Victoria have said they will continue paying.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also expected to push states to agree on a date in July to re-open their borders for interstate travel.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, NSW has spent more than $16 million since March 28 on quarantine accommodation for more than 20,700 people.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: NSW to ease more restrictions on Saturday

Australian residents returning from India are ushered towards waiting buses for the beginning of their 14-day imposed quarantine, after arriving at Sydney Airport. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Australian residents returning from India are ushered towards waiting buses for the beginning of their 14-day imposed quarantine, after arriving at Sydney Airport. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Travellers may pay for hotel quarantine

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus restrictions editors picks quarantine tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'MAYDAY': Behind the scenes of frightening rescue at sea

        premium_icon 'MAYDAY': Behind the scenes of frightening rescue at sea

        News IT WAS pitch black, the water was freezing cold, and their boat was sinking off Ballina. Two people made a desperate 'mayday' call. This is what happened next.

        Tourniquets could be a lifesaving surfing device

        premium_icon Tourniquets could be a lifesaving surfing device

        Health Marine expert says there’s merit in surfers carrying tourniquets

        What it’s like to see the world in technicolour

        premium_icon What it’s like to see the world in technicolour

        News LEARN how to paint from world-renowned artist ‘The Colour Queen’ with a genetic...

        ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        premium_icon ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        News THE “cheeky” and “tirelessly adventurous” author, based on the Far North Coast, has...