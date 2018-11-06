Packing secrets: This cult brand changed everything
Melbourne publisher Michelle Matthews has the enviable job of travelling the world to research what's hot and not in a destination - and then writing about it for her company, Luckie Guides.
On the road multiple times a month, this year she's focused on Spain, Bali and regional Victoria for upcoming guidebook editions. Given her prolific jetsetting, she's picked up a few packing tricks and tips. Including why the cult brand, Uniqlo, changed her travelling life.
MY OUTFIT WHEN I TRAVEL …
Is increasingly care of Uniqlo. Their clothes are ideal for travel: light, warm, easy-care, comfortable and casual. I don't even buy clothes that aren't travel-friendly anymore.
MY PACKING STYLE IS …
Three-quarters practical and a quarter fantasy whereby about 75 per cent of well-considered essentials are packed in advance, and then 25 per cent imaginary lifestyle items are shoved in as the Uber approaches.
I PACK FOR A TRIP BY …
Taking the Melburnian perspective of thinking the sky can be unpredictable, I make sure I'm equipped for all weather.
Typically I'm bringing things to gift, relocate or distribute so I'm thinking about interesting items I can bring from home.
MY ESSENTIALS FOR A WORK TRIP INCLUDE …
Photography accoutrements, since my work trips are increasingly image-focused, so a lightweight tripod and camera in a dedicated photography backpack now join me. But most essentials are now digital. I use BatchGeo to prepare maps for the venues I need to visit. I take two copies of printouts of my driver's licence, passport and travel insurance. I always carry a bunch of my guides to hand around too.
MY LUGGAGE IS …
My new Pierre Cardin vermilion suitcase with matching carry-on - I'm in love with it. For me, four multi-directional wheels are essential, and I've ditched zips for clips.
MY TOP CARRY-ON TIP IS …
Take one bag and keep it small and light. You can move faster in airports and on-board, plus you don't have to worry about differing airline limits. Also, wear clothes with pockets!
MY TOP PACKING HACK …
Have a dedicated bag of travel essentials to select from for each trip that's full of travel-sized toiletries, resort wear and swimsuits. I keep purses of small change in many currencies and pack any for countries I might only be transiting through as well as staying in.
MY GO-TO TRAVEL APP IS …
Embark. It's a Melbourne-made app that works with all public and semi-private transport networks around the world. It makes planning tricky journeys easy and stress free.
I MAKE A HOTEL ROOM FEEL LIKE HOME BY …
Turning on my Sony Bluetooth speaker - nothing puts me in a holiday mood like contemporary bossa nova.
MY PACKING RESOLUTION IS …
To avoid topping up the suitcase with double-ups and back-up items. I need to channel a travel version of Coco Chanel's mantra: "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off" - but with my packing rather than what I'm wearing.