Trash walker donates rubbish back to the community

GIVING BACK: Trash walker, Mike Murphy donates another bag of recyclable bottles to Veronica May (12), Zachary May (9) and Kingaroy scout leader Craig Turnley Matt Collins

EACH morning while many of us are still tucked up in bed, Kingaroy's much loved trash-walker, Mike Murphy is doing the rounds of our streets collecting rubbish and keeping the town looking great.

Since the recent introduction of the Collection for Change initiative by the Queensland goverment, Mr Murphy has found another way to give back the community he so admires.

"It's great, the town is now cleaner because people are holding on to their rubbish," Mr Murphy said.

"I am giving back to the community by cleaning the place up and now there is another way to support community organsiations.

With the assistance of local paint store Crowies, Mr Murphy is donating all his bottles to the Kingaroy Scouts and Girl guides so they can use the 10 cents per bottle for their fundraising activities.

Crowies Paints host a Scouts' fundraising barbecue every week outside the store located on the corner of Haly St and Youngman St.

Crowies Paints owner, Simon Gibson said they have some great incentives for families to drop off their bottles.

"This is such a great location on this corner, we will have a trailer here so people can drop off their bag of recyclable plastic bottles and in return we will give them a free sausage," he said.

Kingaroy Scouts group leader, Craig Tunley appreciated such remarkable support from community members.

"People like Mike are going around and looking at not just how he can contribute to the cleanliness of the town but also then to look at others ways he can support the community," he said.

"And supporting the youth movement like scouts or guides its just fantastic."

Mr Tunley said all their fundraising efforts goes into running and supporting their youth programs.

"This money goes towards subsidising the costs of our state and national major experience camps," he said.