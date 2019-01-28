Stranded tourists rescued from Cedar Creek crossing

LUCKY ESCAPE: Fourteen tourists were rescued from the Cedar Creek water crossing this morning.

FOURTEEN tourists have been rescued after getting stuck on the wrong side of the Cedar Creek water crossing on Sunday.

It is understood the group went out to see the falls some time on Sunday, but heavy rain caused the creek to rise, trapping them on the other side of the crossing.

Whitsunday SES local controller Mark Connors said the rescue operation took place between 8am-11am on Monday.

Mr Connors said he thought they had spent the night at a farm and all involved were safe.

"When we got there, our concern was that there were three more days of heavy rain predicted. You can't get a helicopter or any other form of rescue in there. So we suggested they come across while we were there," he said.

Whitsunday SES local controller Mark Connors said Cedar Creek is 'fast flowing' in wet weather conditions. Contributed

Mr Connors said all were adults except for one teen who was with his family.

The group were brought across in pairs in the SES flood boat and delivered safely to Airlie Beach.

While it's not uncommon for people to get stuck at the water crossing, Mr Connors said if it happens, the worst thing to do is attempt to swim across.

"The dumb thing to do is try to swim across. That (Cedar Creek) is a very fast flowing creek in those conditions. It's basically taking your life into your own hands," he said.

"The locals understand the water rises fast and falls fast, but with the amount of rain we had out there it wasn't going to drop fast. In this case, it was heavy enough that it trapped them there.

"The other issue out there is there's very poor communication. Mobiles don't work out there and that's a big issue."