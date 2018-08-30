Transferring his skills

FORMER long-serving principal of Byron Bay Public School Geoff Spargo has finished his "gap year” and is preparing to head off to Papua New Guinea to work as part of Australian Volunteers.

Mr Spargo is volunteering as a social inclusion officer/technical officer, working with Adventist Relief and Development Agency supporting the organisation with literacy programming and gender-sensitive teaching models at Kokapo on the Island of New

Britain.

He will also be working on an early literacy program on East New Britain.

"We do a week in Port Moresby, which can be interesting security wise but then Kokapo is a bit like Byron Bay, really,” he said.

Mr Spargo retired in July 2016 after eight years as principal of Byron Bay Public School in a 39-year career working for the Department of Education.

He also spent five of those years working in PNG with the International Education Agency where he was a teacher in Lae.

"When I retired I had a blank sheet of paper in front of me, so I had a gap year off and then decided to start colouring it in,” Mr Spargo said.

"I have lived and worked in PNG before and have been going up there every year to visit a different part of the country,” he said.

"It's a 10-month program in Kokapo on the East New Britain.

"I first heard about the job through another volunteer I met in a bar when we were visiting Kokapo last August and I decided it sounded alright.

"It's going to be very exciting and satisfying to cross off another one of my career goals.

"I was surprised to find that as a teacher and a principal I had a whole other skill set I could use anywhere in the world.”

The Australian Volunteers Program is an Australian Government-funded initiative that sends volunteers to 26 countries across the Indo-Pacific region to work on projects led and driven by local people.

The Australian Volunteers program is an Australian Government initiative, which is managed by AVI, in a consortium with Cardno Emerging Markets Pty Ltd as well as The Whitelum Group.