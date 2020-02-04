Trainer banned after horse left with injured leg for 43 days

Trainer Craig Curtis has been suspended for nine months after he left a horse in a stable for more than 40 days with an injured leg. It was later put down.

The suspension was reduced from an 18-month penalty due to Curtis' guilty plea and a review of his longevity in the racing industry, his clean record, co-operation during the inquiry, his remorse and the "fact his livelihood would be impacted".

A stewards report, released last Thursday, stated the unnamed filly had suffered an injury to its off hind leg on November 1 and was x-rayed by a veterinarian.

The horse was later discovered on December 13 by TRSA stewards and euthanised by a TRSA veterinary surgeon, 43 days after its initial diagnosis.

Trainer Craig Curtis with racehorse Storm Brewing at Morphettville in 2010.

Stewards heard from Curtis, TRSA compliance officer Andrew Hayles, TRSA veterinary surgeon Dr Peter Horridge and veterinarian Dr Bill Marmion, and also viewed photographic evidence before delivering their verdict.

"While Mr Curtis had provided some medication to the filly, such was not sufficient in the circumstances," the report stated.

Curtis was dealt two charges by TRSA relating to the negligent care of the horse.

The first stated Curtis should've taken reasonable steps to have the animal "euthanised on or closer to the time of the advice being received from a veterinary surgeon", or to "engage in a more extensive veterinary program of care to facilitate the possible rehabilitation of the filly".

The second stated he "failed to seek further veterinary treatment (for the filly) between the time of examination on or about 1 November 2019 by a veterinary surgeon and the time of arrival of TRSA stewards at his stables on 13 December 2019".

The charges collectively carried an 18-month ban, yet Curtis' guilty plea to both saw that penalty halved.

The trainer has appealed the severity of the penalties imposed, and has been granted a stay of proceedings until the matter is heard by the Racing Appeals Tribunal.

A TRSA spokesperson confirmed a date has yet to be set for the appeal hearing.

Mr Curtis was contacted for comment by The Advertiser.