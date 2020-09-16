Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Train derails after collision with truck

by Chris Calcino and Mark Murray
16th Sep 2020 2:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FIREFIGHTERS, police and paramedics are on scene after a train smashed into a truck and derailed near a Far North sugar mill.

A Queensland Police spokesman said authorities were called to the intersection of Foxton Ave and Mossman St at Mossman at 12.40pm.

The scene of a crash between a cane train and a truck in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
The scene of a crash between a cane train and a truck in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
Community Newsletter SignUp

 

The cane train was on its way to the Mossman Mill when it crashed into a truck which was blocking the track.

The train has derailed as a result.

The truck was carrying steel cargo.

No injuries are reported.

 

A train and truck have collided in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
A train and truck have collided in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray

 

A police spokeswoman said the northbound lane of the road was blocked and there was fuel leaking on the road.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.

 

Originally published as Train derails after collision with truck

derailed train crash truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Would you give the proceeds of your house sale to charity?

        Premium Content Would you give the proceeds of your house sale to charity?

        News THIS Northern Rivers woman had a lot of love for the Westpac rescue helicopter.

        Man convicted after selling LSD, MDMA at illegal party

        Premium Content Man convicted after selling LSD, MDMA at illegal party

        Crime THE drug supply offences the man was facing could have attracted up to 15 years...

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        Rescue chopper called after man falls 3m off roof

        Rescue chopper called after man falls 3m off roof

        News The critical care medical team treated the patient at the scene