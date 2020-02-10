Trail bike rider’s death brings on dad’s heart attack
A trail bike rider has died in a crash next to the Great Western Hwy in Sydney's west, causing his father to have a heart attack at the scene.
The 23-year-old was riding the motorcycle downhill on Robert Brown reserve on the corner of Flushcombe Rd and the highway at 1:20pm on Monday when he struck the metal roadway railing and fell off.
NSW Ambulance and a CareFlight medical team arrived to find the rider in cardiac arrest and attempted resuscitation before he was pronounced dead at the scene.
NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell said that the rider's 57-year-old father also "went into cardiac arrest" after he arrived at the scene and caught sight of his seriously injured son.
"While this drama was unfolding, the gentleman's father also had a heart attack," Chief Inspector Parsell said.
"(The rider's father) was brought to the scene by bystanders, and was emotionally distraught by his son being resuscitated by paramedics. He had a previous cardiac history, and had a heart attack onsite."
The 57-year-old man was treated by paramedics before being transported to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition, Chief Insp Parsell said.
A crime scene has been established and the cause of the crash is being investigated by police.