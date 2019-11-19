Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday
Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday
Environment

Tragic end for koalas rescued from bushfire

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAGIC twist has seen the two koalas heroically rescued from bushfires in Spicers Gap on Sunday night euthanised.

The two koalas were brought by their Toowoomba-based carer to an animal hospital at 1.30pm on Monday and it was quickly realised they would need to be put down.

RSPCA spokesman Micheal Beatty said the two rescued koalas were euthanised due to non-fire related causes.

"The female was nearing the end of her life with a body score of one, and she also had reproductive cysts caused by chlamydia that meant she would never be able to be released back into the wild," Mr Beatty said.

Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday
Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday

"The eight-year-old male koala had retrovirus which also meant he would not make it," Mr Beatty said.

Mr Beatty said although the circumstances were saddening, it was still a good thing firefighters had rescued the koalas.

"Both of them were suffering," he said.

"If you'd seen the pictures of the male koala's body, the scabs were so bad they looked like burns, it must've been horrendous for him."

animals editors picks koalas rescue wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Home lending up by 52 per cent

      Home lending up by 52 per cent
      • 19th Nov 2019 12:40 PM

      Top Stories

        Artists emerge after two years of study

        premium_icon Artists emerge after two years of study

        Community THESE graduating visual art students are having their first taste at showcasing their works to the world.

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        premium_icon Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        News An astonishing price has been agreed for the famous Beach Hotel