Tragic start to year as woman, 35, dies in Bundaberg crash

Crystal Jones
1st Jan 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:37 AM
Bundaberg's new year has started with tragedy after a 35-year-old woman died following a single vehicle crash in the state's region overnight.

Just before 9pm, the woman was travelling along Bucca Road, near Stevens, and crashed into a tree.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100000179 within the online suspicious activity form.

