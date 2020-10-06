Menu
TRAGEDY: Man drowns in Bellinger river

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
6th Oct 2020 8:11 PM
A MAN has drowned in the Bellinger River earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the Bellinger River near James Eather Way at Bellingen shortly before 2pm, following reports a man was unconscious in the water.

Witnesses pulled the man from the river and commenced CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 20s.

A crime scene was established and officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

