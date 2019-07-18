Menu
Login
News

Traffic chaos as siege blocks Brisbane tunnel

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jul 2019 8:34 AM

 

Police are negotiating with a knife-wielding man who has jumped on the roof of a major Brisbane tunnel - causing traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters in Brisbane's inner-east this morning.

The siege has forced police to block a road near the entrance and exit of the Clem 7 tunnel on Shafston Avenue in Kangaroo Point, affecting traffic coming in and out of the tunnel.

Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9
Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9

 


They are reportedly in negotiations with a man standing on the roof of the tunnel's entrance holding a knife.

In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.
In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.


According to Queensland Traffic, delays are expected as a result and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or find an alternative route.

More Stories

delays editors picks police traffic

Top Stories

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    News RAMS striker scores hat trick in top of the table clash.

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    News Mono wraps up spectacular European campaign

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break

    Mono on his winning ways

    Mono on his winning ways

    News Byron's own Mark Stewart grabs more surfing glory.