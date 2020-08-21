’All you hear is screaming’: Tradie calls for health checks

August is Tradies Health Month in 2020 with a focus on tradespeople maintaining their health.

A LIFETIME spent on construction sites led to Adam Chinnery losing of his hearing, and gaining tinnitus had a profound impact on his life.

Mr Chinnery said when he started, wearing personal protective equipment was unheard of among tradespeople at the time.

"When I was an apprentice there was no such thing as hearing equipment, ear plugs and ear muffs that sort of stuff, so just grinders, hammering stuff, loud noises continually for probably 30 or 40 years.

"It started very quietly … it just got worse and worse and worse till it was basically screaming in my ear and I could hardly hear anything else."

The impact of tinnitus went far beyond the construction site as Mr Chinnery found his social life impacted.

"Horrendous, you're depressed, you can't sleep, you're really not yourself at all because all you can hear is high pitched screaming in your ears all the time."

Through neuroplasticity and the hearing aids, Mr Chinnery has had his hearing improve dramatically but that is not always the case.

Senior Specsavers Audiologist, Kathryn Launchbury said it was important to realise hearing does not always return.

"We can't stress enough how important it is to look after your hearing. Once you lose it, there is no getting it back. However, there are preventive measures you can take."

Ms Launchbury said tradies in Ballina and Lismore should use this month to get tested.

"Tradies Health Awareness Month is a timely reminder to the Ballina and Lismore area community to have your hearing checked," Ms Launchbury said.