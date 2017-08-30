Tracey's Giant volunteer award.

MULLUMBIMBY Giants Junior Rugby League Club President Tracey Halpin-Brooke has taken out the Aquis Gold Coast Titans Community Volunteer of the Year award at a ceremony held last week on the Gold Coast.

Club member Kylie Grainey said it was no surprise Ms Halpin-Brooke was recognised for her more than ten years involvement in the Junior Giants Club in a variety of roles.

"Tracey is known for her honesty, openness and integrity,” Ms Grainey said.

"She strives for all kids to play in a family friendly environment, where not only are the kids respected, but all volunteers and officials are as well.

"Even though she no longer has a child playing in Junior Rugby League, she has continued to lead the committee and families of Mullumbimby Junior League.”

Ms Halpin-Brooke is the current President and Head Sports Trainer at the Giants. For the last five years she has been a Level 2 Sports Trainer with the Tweed Byron Group 18 and CRL East Coast Dolphins representative junior rugby league teams.

The award includes two tickets, with flights and accommodation, to this years rugby league Grand Final and the Mullumbimby Junior Giants will $2,500- much needed after losing a substantial amount of gear in the Ex-Cyclone Debbie floods in March.

Tracey and other key executive members will be stepping down from the committee next year so the Junior Giants are seeking new volunteers to join the committee to steer the thriving local club into the future.

The Junior Giants currently have over 100 girls and boys registered from all over the Brunswick Valley.

The Giants played their first competition game of rugby league in 1909 after forming between 1900 and 1903. They are now one of the oldest sporting teams of any code in Australia.

To become part of the club go to the Mullumbimby Giants Rugby League Facebook page.