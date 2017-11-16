Menu
Town's anger at parking decision

DONE DEAL: Workers preparing to install the paid parking meters in Bangalow.
OWNERS of businesses in Byron St, Bangalow, were greeted by the site of council staff marking out locations for the new pay parking meters due to be switched on in January.

"I have (read) the Bangalow town centre parking management strategy prepared ... for Byron Shire Council, and it is impossible to comprehend how ... councillors could ... vote in favour of paid parking in our town,” said Chamber of Commerce president Jo Millar.

"Bangalow currently has a two-hour parking limit in the main street that for the most part works well on normal village days.”

Ms Millar said the parking report had made three main recommendations including introducing a more rational set of parking limits across the town centre, increasing parking enforcement and that in the event of infringements in the town centre persisting at high levels, consider the desirability of introducing parking meters.

"So paid parking was seen as a last resort,” she said. "Council ... have elected to go against their own commissioned report on parking in Bangalow.”

Lismore Northern Star

