Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gold Coast robbery, man threatens chemist, demanding drugs
Gold Coast robbery, man threatens chemist, demanding drugs
Crime

Towel-draped, blue glove-wearing bandit holds up chemist

by Nilsson Jones
19th Feb 2021 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coomera detectives investigating the overnight robbery of an Oxenford chemist have released images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Around 10pm Thursday, the man entered a business on Leo Graham Way, threatening two female employees and demanding drugs.
As one was calling police the man jumped the counter and stole packets of medication off the shelf before fleeing on foot.
No one was physically injured.
Police, including a police dog and handler, attended the scene, however the man was not located.
He is described as caucasian with a solid build and was wearing a towel on his head, a peak cap, brown long sleeve top and black, red and white board shorts, white runners and green cotton gloves.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Towel-draped, blue glove-wearing bandit holds up chemist

More Stories

crime gold caost

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        229 lightning strikes hit region this morning

        Premium Content 229 lightning strikes hit region this morning

        Weather Lismore, Ballina, Alstonville, Byron Bay are among the areas that will be impacted, according to BOM.

        7 days with no shark drumlines off Ballina, Evans Head

        Premium Content 7 days with no shark drumlines off Ballina, Evans Head

        News The drumlines are one of the North Coast’s key shark mitigation strategies.

        New GP clinic offers first light into health

        Premium Content New GP clinic offers first light into health

        News The centre is open Monday to Friday and offers GP and allied health services on...

        Man accused of growing 780 cannabis plants faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of growing 780 cannabis plants faces court

        News Police allegedly located a commercial quantity of cannabis at one of the man’s...