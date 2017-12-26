Tourist tasered during frenzied attack on police

A tourist launched head first into a police car during a frenzied rage in Byron Bay on Christmas night.

A TOURIST was tasered by police in Byron Bay after he ran at the patrol car and thrust himself head first into the glass windshield.

The ordeal unfolded when Tweed/Byron police were called out to Byron Bay Lighthouse carpark about 10.55pm last night to reports of a man threatening self harm.

After smashing in the windshield, police allege the man then began to head-butt and punch in the window on the front passengers side before he was tasered, which had little affect on the man.

The man was eventually arrested and taken to Byron Bay police station after he allegedly fought off officers in what was described by police as "a considerable struggle" .

Police have charged the man, understood to be a tourist from Canada, with malicious damage, resist police and two counts of assaulting police.

He was bail refused to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.