Tourist photo upsetting residents

Residents from Britain's "most Instagrammed streets" have been driven out of their homes by selfie-loving tourists, according to reports.

Thousands of tourists flock from all over the world to pose in front of iconic properties in the London suburb of Notting Hill, The Cotswolds near Gloucestershire and Circus Lane in Edinburgh, The Sun reports.

Social media fanatics reportedly hang off people's railings, have lunch on doorsteps and spill drinks all over entrances. Some even lean on people's front doors for the perfect snap.

This woman's photo from Notting Hill generated hundreds of likes on Instagram. Picture: @thedailysherinanigans

Notting Hill is famous for its rows of colourful houses.

Locals in Notting Hill have become immune to the attention, attributing it to the suburb's iconic colourful front doors and the famous film of the same name.

But with the rise of Instagram, and websites recommending the best spots to get popular snaps, it has become "worse and worse".

Ingrid, 90, has lived in the area for 40 years but is now becoming sick and tired of the tourists - especially how rude they are.

An Instagram blogger poses outside a house in Notting Hill. Picture: @andressa_sartor

When her daughter Clare tried to stop people hanging around the front of their home, she was shouted and sworn at.

"It's got worse and worse. They're sitting on my doorstep," Ingrid told The Sunday Times.

"They're quite rude sometimes, they make a noise."

Her neighbour Ari likened the scenes outside of her home to those of "Disneyland".

As early as 9am she can hear people shrieking, with one tourist even leaning against her door.

In a bid to reduce attention, she left a stain on her doorstep, and sometimes she will ruin their photos by photo-bombing them.

Notting Hill residents have blamed their colourful front doors and outer walls for the photo obsession. Picture: @dantebeatrycze

One resident whose house has featured on several Instagram accounts has left a donation box outside.

A message asks people to give £1 for charity when they take a snap outside the property.

It's just as bad in Bibury, Gloucestershire, where locals have also complained of a rise in bloggers trying to get the ultimate snap.

The village gets up to 3000 visitors a day in summer months.

These tourists from Hong Kong flocked all the way to Circus Lane, Edinburgh to take this Instagram snap. Picture: @agentanthea

"Loads of people have moved away," said Richard Williams, chairman of Bibury parish council.

"My good friend lived on Arlington Row for 30 years. He was vociferous and quite militant about people sitting on his wall.

"He became tired of it and moved."

Mr Williams has reportedly sought advice from the UK's National Trust, but there isn't much anyone can do.

A loved-up couple pose outside a lovely home in The Cotswolds. Picture: @beatrixalfoldy

The situation is very much the same in Edinburgh.

Last year, Edinburgh City Council released the report Managing Our Festival City following an increase in visitors.

"Pavement crowding is a very real concern for residents and visitors in the city centre during the summer (and winter) festival periods," it said.

"Overcrowding at certain pinch points can lead to pedestrians stepping onto the road and into bus lanes."

This blogger with thousands of followers on Instagram took this iconic snap in Arlington Row, Bibury. Picture: @my4thwall

It is not illegal to take photographs on a public street or someone's doorstep unless the landowners tells them it is unwelcome, verbally or with a sign.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission