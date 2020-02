A man who is believed to be a tourist has died after being pulled from the water in Surfers Paradise.

A man who is believed to be a tourist has died after being pulled from the water in Surfers Paradise.

A MAN has suffered a fatal medical incident at Surfers Paradise.

Authorities have confirmed that paramedics were called to the beach just before 1pm today.

Those on scene were unable to revive the man, who was in critical condition.

The individual was believed to be a tourist in his sixties who was in the water at the time of the episode.

It is understood police are working to alert next of kin.