Touma to represent Byron in surf semis

Byron Bay Boardriders grom Touma Cameron taking out the under 14 division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms.

Byron Bay Boardriders grom Touma Cameron taking out the under 14 division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms.

BYRON Bay Boardriders member Touma Cameron is through to the Semi Finals of the the 2017 Australian Junior Surfing Titles that took place yesterday at Crookhaven Heads.

Touma together with Zeph Lamperd (Barwon Heads, Victoria), Solomon Pogue-Englert (Gracetown, Western Australia), Jarvis Earle (Cronulla, NSW) and Marlon Harrison (Coolangatta, Queensland) face off against Harrison and Earle for a spot in the finals.

To follow the event visit www.australianjuniorsurfingtitles.com