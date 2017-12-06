Touma steps up for the Bay

Byron Bay Boardriders grom Touma Cameron taking out the under 14 division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms.

THE 2017 Surf Dive n'Ski Australian Junior Titles has just wrapped up at Culburra on the NSW South Coast over the weekend with Suffolk Park surfer Touma Cameron placed 3rd in the under 14 Boys division.

With past winners including World Champions Steph Gilmore, Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson the event is a legitimate stepping stone to a pro surfing career.

Touma's route to the Australian title started with a fourth place at the North Coast Regions Titles, second at the NSW State Titles and finally a third place at the Australian Titles.

The Australian Junior Titles is the toughest competition in Australia for the U/14 level with all states sending their best surfers.

Conditions for most of the event were small beach breaks at Crookhaven Head, but the swell kicked for the final couple of days with the finals held in solid 4 foot lefts at Warrain Beach giving competitors plenty of opportunity to throw down big moves and perform at their highest level.

Touma didn't drop a heat on route to the final with his own brand of fast and radical surfing rewarded by the judges and earning him solid heat scores.

In the final Touma was leading until the last 4 minutes with two solid scores before Jarvis Earle (Cronulla, NSW) and Solomon Pogue-Englert (Gracetown, WA) both locked in solid scores pushing Touma to 3rd. At the end of final the result was extremely close with 1st Jarvis Early 14.65 points, 2nd Solomon Pogue-Englert 14.04 & 3rd Touma Cameron 14.02

"Touma is one of several promising young Byron Bay surfers with the ability to compete at this level,” said Byron Boardriders president Neil Cameron said.

On most days you will see them pushing each other & having an amazing time anywhere between the Wreck and Broken Head.

Touma and fellow stand out Byron Bay surfer Duke Wrencher will be heading to Coolum for the Rip Curl Grom Search kicking off next Monday.