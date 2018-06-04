Tough NSW anti-scalper laws now in effect

Audiences watch Angus and Julia Stone on the third day of Falls Festival in Byron Bay.

Audiences watch Angus and Julia Stone on the third day of Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

FROM last Friday, it will be illegal in NSW to re-sell music event tickets for a value higher than 10 per cent of its original price.

Tough new laws cracking down on dodgy ticket scalpers officially kicked off last week, Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean said.

Mr Kean said the reforms would stamp out dodgy price gouging practices.

"We know ticket scalping is a huge problem in NSW, and I'm sick of consumers being taken for a ride by shameless shonks looking to make a quick buck,” Mr Kean said.

"These laws create a level playing field so genuine fans can buy tickets to concerts and sporting events without being slapped with hugely inflated re-sale prices.”

Any ticket sold in NSW from June 1 onwards was subject to the new laws.

Mr Kean said these nation-leading reforms address the serious concerns of consumers who have repeatedly reported problems with ticket scalpers to NSW Fair Trading.

"Fair Trading received more than 1000 complaints and enquiries about entertainment and ticketing issues in 2016-17, with Viagogo named on the Complaints Register every month for the last year,” Mr Kean said.

"These reforms are about putting consumers first, and ensuring that ordinary fans can get a fair go in the marketplace.”

Mr Kean said the reforms also mean:

If a ticket was sold above the 10 per cent re-sale cap, the event organiser may cancel the ticket, and refuse entry to the person who holds it;

Ads are required to include the original cost of the ticket, a re-sale asking price below the mandated cap, and the seat details including the bay, seat, or row number; and,

Ads that offer tickets for more than the permissible re-sale price are prohibited.

The new laws do not apply to tickets sold by the authorised seller prior to June 1, 2018, even if the event is held after that date.

Maximum penalties for the offence of selling a ticket at more than 10 per cent above the original cost are $11,000 for an individual, and $22,000 for an organisation.