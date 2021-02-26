Menu
Northern Rivers artists have produced the new show Dr. Freudelstien Will See You Shortly, coming to Lismore, Nimbin and Mullumbimby.
News

‘Touching, irreverent’ show coming to a stage near you

Javier Encalada
26th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
A new cabaret show created and produced on the Northern Rivers will premiere at three locations in March and April and tickets are now on sale.

Dr. Freudelstien Will See You Shortly … was described by producers as a "touching, irreverent, hilariously joyous and life affirming in our current world."

Inspiration for the show came to local resident Alan Raabe after watching a cabaret show in Berlin, Germany.

The show tells the story of Miss Claudia Smith, who arrives 10 minutes early to visit her nanna, a long-term resident of the Riverview Asylum.

 

John McPherson as Dr Freudelstien and Chris Kitchener as Trevios in the new show Dr. Freudelstien Will See You Shortly, coming to Lismore, Nimbin and Mullumbimby.
Forced to wait in the canteen, she meets the residents and staff of the asylum - a magician who desperately wants to appear on Penn & Teller's Fool Us, an opera singer lost in her memories of glorious times past, and a burlesque dancer still hoping to meet her sugar daddy.

She also meets Doctor Freudelstien, who is entrusted with their care.

The Northern Rivers group of actors, singers, cabaret performers, staff and crew includes Veronica Lovejoy, Carl Moore, Chris Kitchener, Carl Taylor, Junia Wulf, Krystle Manshanden, and John McPherson.

Together, the artists have been part of shows by Bangalow Theatre Comp, Drill Hall Theatre Mullumbimby, Lismore Theatre Comp, Ballina Players, Nimbin Bush Theatre, Star Court Players, and NORPA Players.

 

• Nimbin - Nimbin Bush Theatre, March 18, 19, 20. At 8pm Dinner available 6-7.15pm

• Lismore - Mary G's, Cnr Keen & Woodlark Sts. March 25, 26, 27 at 8pm

• Mullumbimby - Drill Hall Theatre, April 9, 10, at 8pm and April 11 at 3pm

Lismore Northern Star

