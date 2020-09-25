Menu
Byron councillors. Back: Basil Cameron, Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndiaye, Michael Lyon. Front: Alan Hunter, Simon Richardson, Jan Hackett, Jeanette Martin and Paul Spooner.
Council News

Touch of independence about new Byron deputy mayor

Liana Boss
25th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
BYRON Shire councillors have chosen their new deputy mayor.

With two councillors joining the meeting via Zoom, staff advised the council only a show-of-hands open vote would be possible.

Typically, the vote is held by secret ballot.

Three nominations had been lodged for the position, which has been held until today by Cr Sarah Ndiaye.

 

Outgoing Byron deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye and newly-elected deputy mayor Michael Lyon outside the Byron Shire Council chambers in Mullumbimby, Thursday September 24, 2020.
Cr Alan Hunter was nominated by Cr Paul Spooner, Cr Michael Lyon was nominated by Cr Jeannette Martin and Cr Cate Coorey was nominated by Cr Basil Cameron.

After an initial round of voting, Cr Coorey was excluded from contention.

Cr Lyon then claimed the role in a 4-3 vote against Cr Hunter, with mayor Simon Richardson, Cr Martin, Cr Ndiaye and his own vote securing the win.

Crs Cameron and Coorey abstained from the final vote.

Following the vote, Cr Ndiaye thanked her colleagues for the opportunity to have held the role.

 

Byron councillor Michael Lyon has been elected as the new deputy mayor.
"You never know at the beginning of a term what's going to happen in the year ahead," Cr Ndiaye said.

She recalled the council facing "the most tumultuous and challenging years we could imagine".

"There was the drought period which rolled into the worst fire season in living memory," she said.

"Then of course it came to COVID."

 

 

Byron Shire Council's outgoing deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye.
Cr Lyon said he was "pretty happy" to be in the role "in an independent capacity this time".

He last week announced he was parting ways with the Byron Greens and would run at the 2021 council election as an independent.

He had missed out from a spot on the Greens' ticket when the party's candidates were decided earlier this year.

Cr Lyon will be deputy mayor until the end of the current council term.

