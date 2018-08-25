Tottenham and France captain charged with drink-driving

TOTTENHAM Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris has apologised for drink-driving and insisted it is "not the example I wish to set".

The 31-year-old goalkeeper will appear in court in September having been charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday morning, local time.

Lloris did not train with the squad on Friday ahead of their trip to Manchester United, having returned home after 11am.

The France World Cup-winning captain said: "I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my teammates, the manager and all of the supporters.

"Drink-driving is completely unacceptable. I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set."

Tottenham said in a statement: "The club takes matters such as this extremely seriously and it will be dealt with internally".

A Metropolitan Police statement said the former Lyon keeper, of East Finchley, London, was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London and subsequently bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11.

This story originally appeared on Sky Sports.