TOTAL FIRE BAN: Hot and windy conditions have caused the NSW Rural Fire Service to declare a Total Fire Ban for Monday November 23, 2020. File Photo: Kyogle RFS crew helping out at the Rappville bushfire in 2019.
News

Total Fire Ban declared as “severe” conditions impact

Alison Paterson
23rd Nov 2020 9:00 AM

WE MAY be in for a rainy summer thanks to La Nina but hot and windy conditions have seen a Total Fire Ban declared for the Far North Coast today.

On Sunday the NSW Rural Fire Service announced that a Total Fire Ban would be in place today, commencing at midnight on Monday November 23, with a severe rating for Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

And if you are heading to the North Western region, be advised there is also a severe warning for Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett and Warrumbungle.

The NSW RFS provided the following advice:

Under Severe and Very High fire conditions:

* Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire

* Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant

* Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Please note:

* The NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert for areas of heightened risk. Harvest operators should monitor conditions and regularly check that they are operating within guidelines.

* No fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended during a Total Fire Ban. * Gas and electric barbecues may be used provided certain conditions are met. Total Fire Ban rules and a map of current Total Fire Ban areas are listed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

lismore northern rivers bushfires rural fire service total fire ban
Lismore Northern Star

