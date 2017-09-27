Total fire ban declared for Far North Coast

A TOTAL Fire Ban has been declared for the Far North Coast region tomorrow, Thursday 28 September, due to forecast hot and windy conditions.

The Total Fire Ban, commencing at midnight tonight, covers the following councils:

Far North Coast (Severe) - Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tweed

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) provides the following advice:

Under Severe fire conditions:

Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire.

Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant.

Keep informed by checking The Northern Star website, listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Please note: The NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert for areas of heightened risk. Harvest operators should monitor conditions and regularly check that they are operating within guidelines.

No fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended during a Total Fire Ban. Gas and electric barbeques may be used provided certain conditions are met. Total Fire Ban rules and a map of current Total Fire Ban areas are listed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.