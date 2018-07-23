Menu
Login
Crime

Toronto shooting: ‘Victims are spread across many blocks’

by Megan Palin
23rd Jul 2018 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM

MULTIPLE people have reportedly been killed in a mass shooting across several blocks in the Canadian city of Toronto.

A police spokesperson told local media the shooting occurred at the corner of Logan and Danforth avenues in Greektown about 10pm Sunday local time.

Toronto EMS Deputy Commander Shawn Staff said between five and fifteen people were transported to local hospitals, including two adult trauma centres and one pediatric hospital.

He could not provide the number of patients, but said they were dealing with "several high acuity critically injured patients, including one child."

Police on scene following a mass shooting in Toronto.
Police on scene following a mass shooting in Toronto.

Local reporter Jeremy Chohn tweeted: "Victims are spread across many blocks". Witnesses told CityNews that they heard up to 25 gunshots. One resident has uploaded a video to Twitter in which shots can be heard ringing out.

"Holy sh*t! The shooting on the Danforth happened right in front of my place," she wrote.

"I was watching a movie and all I heard were gun shots … so scary.

"I don't feel safe in Toronto anymore, not even in my own neighbourhood."

Witness Jody Steinhauer told CBC she was at a restaurant on Danforth Avenue with her family when she heard 10 to 15 blasts before customers were told to run to the back of the restaurant.

"We started to hear people scream out front," Ms Steinhauer said.

There are reports that the  shooter has been killed.

Emergency services, including police with their weapons drawn, are at the scene and a large cordon is in place.

Six victims have been transported to trauma centres, one to paediatric trauma, two to local hospitals and an unconfirmed number of people are still being treated on the scene, according to paramedics.


The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has announced that subway trains are bypassing Chester station "due to police activity" in the area.  

More to come.

crime editors picks police shooting toronto

Top Stories

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    Music AND three things that were really good this year and made us very happy.

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Music A first person account of how someone over 33 survives Splendour

    Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

    Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

    News FESTIVAL'S flavours from around the world.

    Splendour Day 2: Millennial music dissected

    Splendour Day 2: Millennial music dissected

    Music What is Millennial music? How good is it?

    Local Partners