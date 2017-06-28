Top UK chef lands poolside at Byron Bay's Elements resort

EXECUTIVE chef Simon Jones has left behind 'screaming chefs' to lead sustainable fine dining at Elements of Byron resort.

Mr Jones said he saw "huge potential” in the resort.

"It's independent and the owners are seriously invested in it,” Mr Jones said.

"Without a heavy hotel corporate structure we have the chance to set our own unique culinary course.

"(It's) really casual fine dining. It's super fresh, lively food. The produce available here is exceptional so it makes sense to handle it as little as possible”.

Jones trained under Raymond Blanc in Oxfordshire, England and later roles included Restaurant Chef at The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills California and three years as Head Chef at Marco Pierre White's infamous one Michelin starred L'Escargot in London.

One of the things that attracted Mr Jones to the role was the scope for Elements of Byron to be honestly sustainable.

"We've got market gardens coming online and locals and guests will be able to experience food production at the Eco Education Centre” he said.

Opening in October as part of an expansion, the Eco Education Centre will be 100% powered by the sun and have its own rainwater harvesting, while 500 square metres of market gardens will provide food for Graze restaurant.

Mr Jones said he was "done with screaming chefs” and wanted the kitchen "to be a real educational experience.”

"I want my Chefs to grow and enjoy making the food better and better. It's all about doing new things and pushing forward including learning from mistakes”.

Under the expansion later this year, guests will be able to choose from five dining outlets including the private Beach Club on the sands of Belongil Beach, which will reopen permanently by Christmas.