Top tips to maximise small spaces

The trend in apartment living may be appealing from a lock up and leave perspective but when it comes to storage it brings with it a number of challenges.

Interior stylist Emma Blomfield says it comes down to assessing what you "absolutely need to keep" and then finding ways to store those items.

"Kitchen storage comes at a premium, bathroom storage is usually just a few shelves if you're lucky and built-ins are generally bulging at the seams to make up for the lack of storage in other areas of the unit," Ms Blomfield said.

"The key to successfully storing all of your items away without living like a hoarder is to make your furniture work harder for you.

"Invest in clever storage solutions like gas lift beds or bed bases with pullout storage, that way you can store the vacuum cleaner, winter blankets, shoes and other items."

She said multifunctional furniture items, such as coffee tables with drawers or layered shelves were a must, as they allowed you to store books, magazines and remote controls.

"Ensure when selecting book shelving units that you have a few open shelves, but also a couple of drawers or doors so you aren't always having to make sure your open shelves are styled neatly or dusted regularly."

Ms Blomfield said over door storage was a smart way to make use of the back of bathroom or bedroom doors by hanging a shoe rack, clothes hooks or full length mirror.

"Once you start thinking outside the standard storage square you'll find you can add storage just about anywhere," she said.